Three SNGPL officers promoted

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:13am

ISLAMABAD: The SNGPL’S Board of Directors in its 618th meeting has approved promotion of three officers of higher management group.

Expert in energy sector Saqib Arbab is one of the promoted officers of the company’s higher management group who has been promoted as deputy managing director operations.

While sharing the details of the promotions, Shahid Akram, the official spokesman of the SNGPL stated that the Board of Directors appreciated the efforts and achievements of Saqib Arbab for his outstanding performances at various important positions.

He played a key role in bringing down the company’s line losses.

During 2013-2019, he completed numerous important gas network projects in KPK to facilitate valued consumers in the province.

The management and employees of the SNGPL have welcomed the promotion of Saqib Arbab and termed it as auspicious and start of a new era in the company’s progress.

