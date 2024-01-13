AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
Pakistan

India protests UK diplomat’s visit to AJK

Reuters Published January 13, 2024

MUMBAI: India said on Saturday it had lodged a protest over a senior British diplomat’s visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, saying the trip this week had infringed on India’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott visited AJK along with an official from the UK Foreign Office on Jan. 10, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has lodged a “strong protest” to the British High Commissioner to India about the visit, the ministry said, calling the trip “unacceptable”.

India’s foreign minister to travel to Iran

Asked to comment on the Indian protest, a spokesperson for the British Foreign Office confirmed Marriott’s visit and added: “She met with the UK-Pakistani diaspora, played in a football match with street children and visited a bakery.”

This week’s visit came as both India and Pakistan head to polls for elections this year.

India Pakistan Kashmir Foreign Office IIOJK

