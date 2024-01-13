India’s Shami to miss start of England Test series

NEW DELHI: Top-tier Indian quick Mohammed Shami will miss the first two Tests at home against England as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

The senior seamer has been out of action since November’s ODI World Cup final at home, sitting out last month’s series away in South Africa despite being initially named in the squad.

He told the Times of India newspaper this week that his “rehabilitation is well on track” and that he hoped to make a return at some point in the series.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will lead the bowling attack on India’s spin-friendly pitches alongside Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The squad was announced late on Friday.

Cape Town pitch rated ‘unsatisfactory’ after speedy India win

The first of five Tests begins in Hyderabad on January 25 with the final match in the series beginning March 7 in Dharamsala.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Avesh Khan.