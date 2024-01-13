AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 12, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 13 Jan, 2024 08:58am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from election

  • Democracy should be present in both country and political parties: CJP Isa

  • General election 2024: PTI reveals candidates for national, provincial assemblies

  • Macroeconomic conditions ‘have generally improved, but outlook remains challenging’, says IMF

  • IMF’s first review: proud moment, says Dr Shamshad Akhtar

  • President Alvi accepts resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

  • Lucky Core Industries terminates SPA with Lotte Chemical

  • Shehbaz Sharif withdraws candidacy from Karachi’s NA-242

