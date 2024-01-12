AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
General election 2024: PTI reveals candidates for national, provincial assemblies

  • Yasmin Rashid, Latif Khosa, Murad Saeed, Jamshed Dasti among leaders who got tickets
BR Web Desk Published January 12, 2024

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday announced candidates for a majority of national and provincial assembly seats across the country for the general election 2024.

According to the list issued on PTI’s official X handle, PTI Chairman, Barrister Gohar, will contest the election from NA-10. Sher Afzal Marwat will be PTI’s candidate for NA-41 Lucky Marwat, while Ayaz Amir secured a ticket for NA-58 Chakwal.

For the three seats in Islamabad, Aamir Masood Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen, and Ali Bukhari have been given PTI tickets. In Attock, PTI has nominated Tahir Sadiq for NA-49, and his daughter Eman Tahir for NA-50.

The party will back Shahryar Riaz against veteran politician Sheikh Rasheed in NA-56, while Samabia Tahir received the nod from PTI for NA-57. Sheikh Rashid’s nephew, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, also failed to secure a PTI ticket.

Interestingly, the former ruling party has not yet announced candidates for NA-65 in Gujarat and several constituencies, including Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Chiniot, and Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, PTI has also left Lahore’s NA-117 vacant, where IPP’s Aleem Khan is the main contender.

Riaz Fatiana and Sheikh Waqas Akram have secured PTI tickets for Jhang, while Toba Tek Singh awaits further announcements. These strategic nominations indicate PTI’s preparedness for the upcoming electoral challenges.

While some familiar faces like Aamir Masood Mughal (NA-46 Islamabad) and Shoaib Shaheen (NA-47 Islamabad) secured their party tickets, others, including Sheikh Rashid’s nephew and several key seats in districts like Gujranwala, remain intriguingly vacant.

Tahir Sadiq, nominated for one of Attock’s two National Assembly constituencies (NA-49), has secured tickets for both himself and his daughter Eman Tahir in the other constituency, NA-50.

PTI candidates for Punjab Assembly

Moreover, the party has issued a list of 297 candidates for the Punjab Assembly on it X.

PTI candidates for Sindh Assembly

PTI has also issued a list of 130 candidates for the Sindh Assembly.

