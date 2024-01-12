AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Democracy should be present in both country and political parties: CJP Isa

BR Web Desk Published January 12, 2024 Updated January 12, 2024 06:12pm

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa emphasised on Friday that democracy is a fundamental right, a principle that should be present not only in the structure of a nation but also within the fabric of political parties.

“Every citizen has a fundamental right to vote for a political party of its choice and every political party member has the same right too,” he remarked, adding that if this right was snatched then there would be “dictatorship on the national and local level”.

The observations came as a three-member Supreme Court bench — comprising the CJP, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali — took up the ECP’s petition challenging the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) decision to restore the PTI’s iconic ‘bat’ election symbol. The proceedings were broadcast live on the apex court’s website.

Earlier in the day, CJP Isa said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is a constitutional body and no one can interfere in its domain.

A three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Musarrat Hilali, is hearing the case.

On Wednesday, the PHC declared as unconstitutional the ECP decision to revoke the PTI’s bat electoral symbol and reject its intra-party polls. The ECP approached the SC on Thursday against the PHC decision.

The high court directed the ECP to hand the PTI its electoral symbol back. The court also directed the body to upload the party’s certificate of internal elections on its website.

However, in its petition to the SC, the electoral watchdog contended that the high court’s decision violated the Constitution and the law.

PTI’s intra-party elections, in which Barrister Gohar was elected as chairman of the party after being nominated by PTI founder and former chairman Imran Khan, were held on December 2 on directives issued by the electoral body.

However, the polls drew sharp criticism as estranged PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar announced that he would challenge the entire process.

Babar alleged that PTI had carried out a selection process aimed at throwing out party workers to give the reins to a few lawyers.

On December 22, the electoral body nullified PTI’s intra-party elections, declaring that the party was ineligible for obtaining its traditional electoral symbol of ‘bat’.

SC ECP Supreme Court (SC) bat symbol ECP secretary

Comments

1000 characters
E Jan 12, 2024 01:41pm
Please don't impose nawaz sharif zardari musical chairs on us. Let the technocrats run atleast funds will be saved.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aslam Tanoli Jan 12, 2024 02:22pm
Faiz Essa's name in history would be written in dark words. What a compromised man.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Jan 12, 2024 03:05pm
So why hold elections..... simply have the ECP chief nominated who he wishes. Why call it the SUPREME Court....if it is unable to correct the mistakes of other government bodies.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Doc Asad Jan 12, 2024 03:45pm
when it comes to justice, only our cheap justice can give justice to our beloved ECP :)
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hamid Jan 12, 2024 04:02pm
Compromised generals to compromised judges....the real dilemna for Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Jan 12, 2024 04:17pm
Predictable verdict to come. Dismantle bat.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Democracy should be present in both country and political parties: CJP Isa

Macroeconomic conditions ‘have generally improved, but outlook remains challenging’, says IMF

Rupee sees 8th successive session, settles at 280.36 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on profit-taking

IMF’s first review: proud moment, says Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Israel rejects genocide charges, tells World Court it must defend itself

PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from election

Shehbaz Sharif withdraws candidacy from Karachi’s NA-242

Lucky Core Industries terminates SPA with Lotte Chemical

President Alvi accepts resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Read more stories