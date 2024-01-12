AIRLINK 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.41%)
BOP 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.98%)
DGKC 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
FCCL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFBL 29.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.88%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.79%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
HBL 118.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.72%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 126.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
PAEL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.92%)
PIAA 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.82%)
PIBTL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.3%)
PPL 133.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.4%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.18%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.28%)
SSGC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,640 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,068 Decreased By -79.3 (-0.33%)
KSE100 64,645 Increased By 27.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 57.9 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets LOTCHEM (Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited) 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -7.19%

Lucky Core Industries terminates SPA with Lotte Chemical

  • Company says conditions required for SPA completion could not be met
BR Web Desk Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:49pm

Lucky Core Ventures (LCV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lucky Core Industries Limited (LCI), has terminated a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Lotte Chemical Corporation (LCC), a South Korean chemical giant, for the acquisition of over 1.13 billion ordinary shares of its affiliate Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited (LOTCHEM).

The company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“Please be informed that Lucky Core Ventures (Private) Limited (LCV”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lucky Core Industries Limited, has terminated the SPA dated January 26, 2023 signed with Lotte Chemical Corporation for the acquisition of 1,135,860,105 ordinary shares of Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited (LOTCHEM), constituting approximately 75.01% of the issued capital of LCPL,“ read the notice on PSX.

Lucky Core Industries shared the conditions required for completion could not be met within the time stipulated in the SPA and accordingly LCV has decided not to proceed with the transaction.

“Consequently, LCV will be withdrawing the notice of Public Announcement of Intention in relation to the aforementioned acquisition,” the company added.

LCI, formerly known as ICI Pakistan Ltd, is a publicly listed company incorporated in Pakistan. The Company is engaged in five diverse businesses: polyester, soda ash, chemicals & agri sciences, pharmaceuticals and animal health.

Through these businesses, the company manufactures and trades in a wide range of products including polyester staple fibre (PSF), soda ash, general and specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, animal health products and agricultural products.

PSX SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PSX notice ICI Pakistan Ltd Lucky Core Ventures

Comments

1000 characters

Lucky Core Industries terminates SPA with Lotte Chemical

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Profit-taking erases KSE-100’s intra-day gains

‘Bat’ symbol case: no one can interfere in ECP’s domain, says CJP Isa

IMF’s first review: proud moment, says Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Oil prices up 2.5% after US, Britain strike Houthi targets

President Alvi accepts resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Aggression widens: US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

Gold price per tola gains Rs200 in Pakistan

Tim Southee hits milestone as New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20

Read more stories