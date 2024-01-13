AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
Pakistan Oilseed scenario

Muhammad Najib Balagamwala
Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

The crushing industry of Pakistan was on cotton seeds and local rapeseed and the start of sunflower seeds in 1996 Sea-trade laid the foundation of import of rapeseed, canola, soyabean seeds and also sunflower.

While Pakistan Oilseed Development Board made a lot of efforts still Pakistan has not been able to do more than 12 percent / 15 percent of their consumption of soft oil from local seeds. This is highly discouraging and takes into account big crops in rapeseed and sunflower and now canola. Soyabean sowing is expected Rs. 5000 per acre was subsidized but still we have not been able to reach 1,000,000 MT of oilseeds locally.

There is no interest of farmers as they are seeing more returns in wheat, sugar cane and this year rice and cotton. Our per acre yields are low which result in despite duties and sales tax etc. and high costs of transport due to axle load still, we do not expect much more growth in local oilseed production.

If a big effort is taken and incentives given we can see 2,000,000 MT of soyabean seeds produced plus 1,000,000 MT of rapeseed / canola growth. We surely hope our farmers would think more of national interest and not in high profits of sugarcane and wheat.

Government should ensure farmers allocate 15 percent of their area to oilseed mandatory and this is the only way to get Pakistan self-sufficient and save billions of imports. Also palm trees will be planted on herculean speed all over the country and four years late we would be at-least meeting 50 percent of the demand of palm oil.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

cotton seeds Rapeseed Pakistan Oilseed sunflower seeds

