Syed Anwer Suhail Razvi, Chairman Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA)

Alhamdolillah this gives me great pleasure to express my views on the 6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference (PEOC) of its kind going to be held in Karachi, Pakistan. Getting encouragement from the overwhelming success of the previous PEOC, the organizers have now announced 6th PEOC-2024 to be held on 11-12 January 2024.

This is really an honor for Pakistan and for the whole edible oil industry to stage this global event and hopefully will continue on a yearly basis. This will certainly improve the global image of Pakistan and improve the industrial knowledge of people.

I would also like to welcome all the delegates who are attending the 6th global Edible Oil Conference. I would also like to acknowledge Mr. Rasheed Janmohammed, the chief executive of PEOC and joint efforts of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), Pakistan Edible Oil Refiners Association (PEORA) & now the honor also goes to Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA) as the name of this Association is included among organizers.

Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association is a well established and very old Trade Association having come into existence in 1968. PSMA has a current strength of 117 members including Pakistan’s leading FMCG companies engaged in manufacturing of quality soaps, detergents and its allied products in Pakistan & giving employment to tens of thousands of workforce.

Our members are present in every province and are contributing tens of millions of rupees to the national exchequer in terms of direct & indirect taxes. PSMA has always been in close liaison with various Government institutions to help them in resolving the matters related to the soap industry.

As a Chairman of Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the participants particularly the foreign delegates who have come all the way to attend this conference.

No doubt their participation has not only given us encouragement but has also added value to our conference and made this event a milestone for industrial development of Pakistan. I would also like to acknowledge the support of the valued members of our Association who have indeed played a significant role in the success of the conference by sponsoring and participating.

