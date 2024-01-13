AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-13

Mirpurkhas Board website launched: CM directs to provide textbooks to students

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Former Justice Maqbool Baqar has directed the School Education Department to ensure that both hard and soft copies of textbooks are provided to students for online studying.

We are in a digital age where children prefer digital content over hard copies and carrying them around.

This he said on Friday while speaking at the launching ceremony of the website of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Mirpurkhas here at CM House. Secretary U&B Noor Ahmad Samoo, Chairman Mirpurkhas Board Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary Board Anisudddin, Controller of Examination Anwar Aleem and others.

In a simple ceremony, the Chief Minister punched the key to the computer and launched the website of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Mirpurkhas.

Chairman Mirpurkhas Board Zulfiqar Shah briefing the CM about the key achievements of the website said it would offer an online Enrolment facility / Enrolment Cards, examination forms and Roll Number Slips.

The website would also offer online affiliation facilities, Real-time facilitation for students, online verification facility; online all duplicate documents, online registration of Examiners and supervisory staff, availability of informative videos for students and teachers, availability of online results of all examinations, and availability of correction forms.

The chairman said that his board was also offering an E-academy to facilitate the students, especially in remote areas of District Tharparkar first time in history.

The CM was told that to promote the co-curricular activities, the board made model papers of SSC and HSC availability on its website and also launched official Social Media to facilitate the Students of far-flung areas of District Tharparkar on the step.

The board has also established an information desk which ensures the availability of updated information desk day to day for Students and all Stakeholders.

The CM was told that the Board has established a Facilitation Center (One-Window operation) and created a Complaint portal for the quick redressal of grievances of students. It was pointed out that the demand for unnecessary documents from the students was waived.

The CM directed all educational boards to switch to online procedures, citing the time-consuming, labor-intensive, and error-prone nature of manual handling.

CM has directed the school education department to prepare a plan to provide students with both hard and soft copies of textbooks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Justice Maqbool Baqar School Education Department Mirpurkhas online studying

Comments

1000 characters

Mirpurkhas Board website launched: CM directs to provide textbooks to students

Day 98 of war: Gaza: Dozens die in Israel strikes

KE expresses its ‘limitation’ towards implementing integration plan

Side pact with coal-fired IPPs: ECC refuses to extend support to Power Division

9-cent tariff: Govt yet to cross several bridges?

First credit guarantee co launched for SMEs

Sherbano case: Govt mulling filing appeal against SC judgment: AGP

ECP delists 13 political parties

KP CNG stations shut due to growing gas shortages

Notices to fish exporters: FTO directs FBR to initiate proceedings against taxmen

Onion MEP fixed at $1,200 per MT

Read more stories