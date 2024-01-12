AIRLINK 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.07%)
Jan 12, 2024
World

Sunak to visit Kyiv Friday to set out new ‘support package’

AFP Published 12 Jan, 2024 01:31pm

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Kyiv on Friday to launch “a major new package of support” for Ukraine and increase military funding for this financial year to £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion), his office said.

The figure is an increase of 200 million pounds over the last two years and will ensure the “largest ever commitment of drones,” a statement said, adding that he was also due to sign a “historic” security cooperation pact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The “totemic agreement” should be the first step towards an “unshakeable hundred-year partnership,” between the two countries, said a press release from Sunak’s Downing Street office.

The extra funding will be targeted at areas including long-range missiles, air defence, artillery ammunition and maritime security, it added.

At least £200 million of it will be spent on “a major push to rapidly procure and produce thousands of military drones for Ukraine, including surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones.”

Sunak is also due to meet emergency workers responding to the aftermath of Russian air strikes.

UK’s Sunak eyes ‘second half’ of 2024 for election

“For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel a brutal Russian invasion,” Sunak said ahead of the visit.

“They are still fighting, unfaltering in their determination to defend their country and defend the principles of freedom and democracy.

“I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come,” he added.

