AIRLINK 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.07%)
BOP 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.2%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
FFBL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.11%)
FFL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
HBL 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.55%)
HUBC 119.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
MLCF 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.36%)
OGDC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
PAEL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.28%)
PIAA 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.28%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6%)
PPL 133.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.78%)
SEARL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.37%)
SNGP 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.28%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
TRG 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,630 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 24,056 Decreased By -91.4 (-0.38%)
KSE100 64,576 Decreased By -41.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 21,607 Increased By 27.3 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Citi lowers Brent price outlook for 2024 and 2025 on oversupply fears

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2024 12:30pm

Citi Research on Friday lowered its Brent price forecasts for this year and 2025, citing oversupply concerns but expects prices holding above $70 per barrel in 2024 as OPEC+ keeps global oil markets “finely balanced”.

Citi cut its 2024 Brent price forecast by $1 to $74 per barrel and slashed 2025 forecast by $10 to $60 per barrel, but said in a note that recent activity in the Red Sea causing further tension in the Middle East could see near-term upside to the risk premium.

The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Brent crude futures were trading around $79 a barrel at 0337 GMT on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading around $73.60.

“We believe softer market fundamentals, absent major supply disruptions, will result in OPEC+ rolling over its Q1 2024 production cuts throughout the whole 2024 and start tapering them only in H2 2025,” analysts at Citi said.

Last month, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, have pledged to cut 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024.

Brent lurks near $80 as Red Sea tensions spur jitters

“2025 looks to pose more challenges for OPEC+, as a large surplus looms despite extended production cuts, which in our base case is likely to make it increasingly difficult to protect $70/bbl on a Brent basis,” Citi noted.

Citi said global oil markets would likely flip into a 1.2 million bpd surplus on average, assuming OPEC+ starts tapering the production cuts in the second half of 2025.

OPEC Brent crude

Comments

1000 characters

Citi lowers Brent price outlook for 2024 and 2025 on oversupply fears

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Profit-taking erases KSE-100’s intra-day gains

‘Bat’ symbol case: no one can interfere in ECP’s domain, says CJP Isa

IMF’s first review: proud moment, says Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Oil prices up 2.5% after US, Britain strike Houthi targets

Lucky Core Industries terminates SPA with Lotte Chemical

President Alvi accepts resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Aggression widens: US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

Gold price per tola gains Rs200 in Pakistan

Tim Southee hits milestone as New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20

Read more stories