AIRLINK 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
BOP 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
DFML 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.02%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.97%)
FCCL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.94%)
FFBL 30.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.53%)
FFL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.55%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.51%)
HUBC 120.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.17%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
MLCF 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.98%)
PAEL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.24%)
PIAA 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.91%)
PIBTL 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.23%)
PPL 134.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PRL 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.28%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.83%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 82.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
UNITY 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 54.5 (0.82%)
BR30 24,336 Increased By 188.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 65,093 Increased By 475.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,785 Increased By 205.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei hits fresh 24-year peak, set for best week in 22 months

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2024 10:26am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average reached a fresh 24-year peak on Friday as it headed for its best week since March 2022, driven both by receding bets on an early exit from the Bank of Japan’s stimulus and sheer momentum as foreign investors returned.

The Nikkei entered the midday recess up 1.06% at 35,422.95, after shooting up as much as 2.25% shortly after the open to reach 35,839.65 for the first time since February 1990.

For the week, the index has rallied 6.13%.

Technical indicators were flashing warning signs, however, with one such measure - the relative strength index, or RSI - rising to 73.63 for the Nikkei. Readings above 70 indicate an overheated market.

Nikkei volatility has spiked over the past two days to reach the highest level since Oct. 31, when the BOJ unexpectedly tweaked policy to allow bond yields to rise more.

“It wouldn’t be unusual to see a retracement at any moment of the steepest part of this rally,” said Nomura Securities strategist Maki Sawada, adding that she had expected the Nikkei to decline at Friday’s open.

“We’re also heading into the weekend, so it’s a ripe environment for some short-term profit taking.”

The rally has been supported by receding bets for an end to the BOJ’s negative rate policy at its Jan. 22-23 meeting, following a devastating New Year’s Day quake on the Noto peninsula, northwest of Tokyo.

Wages data this week has given further incentive for the central bank to hold fire on any hawkish shift.

At the same time, finance ministry data on Friday showed foreign investors bought a net 296.2 billion yen ($2.04 billion) of Japanese equities in the week to Jan. 6, following two weeks as net sellers.

Japanese shares hit near 34-year high on tech gain, weaker yen

For the year, the Nikkei is up 5.85%, the only major global stock index to post gains other than the US S&P 500, which is up 0.21%, and the Dow, which is 0.06% higher.

Britain’s FTSE is down 1.98% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has tumbled 4.14%.

“Foreign investors think the Japanese market is relatively better than other markets: it is not as extended as US markets, and the economy is better than Europe or China,” said Shinji Abe, an equity strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“Given the current strong momentum, the Nikkei can reach above 36,000 or even get close to 37,000 in the near term.”

Japanese stocks Bank of Japan’s

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei hits fresh 24-year peak, set for best week in 22 months

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

PSX sees buying spree amid IMF nod, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

‘Bat’ symbol: SC hears ECP plea against PHC verdict

Ex-IMF official pinpoints ‘increasing risks’

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

Aggression widens: US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

Oil prices rise 2% after US, Britain strikes in Yemen

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Read more stories