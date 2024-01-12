AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
Jan 12, 2024
Business & Finance

PITB to organise 3-day training session for ASPs

Published 12 Jan, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Thursday organised a three-day training session for the assistant superintendents of police to acquaint them with the information and communications technology (ICT) interventions rolled out as part of the smart policing initiative.

As per the details shared by the PITB, the officers were given an overview of the PITB-developed IT systems and infrastructure for the Punjab police and how it is helping to ensure law and order while enhancing public service. They were also given hands-on training to acquaint the participants with Dataplug.

The training also focused on ChatGPT, artificial intelligence, prompt engineering, and the ‘Power of Data’ and how to build dashboards using PowerBi. The officers were also acquainted with the Police Station Record Management System (PSRMS) and Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) developed by PITB for the police department.

The training concluded with the participants giving a detailed presentation of their projects on the development of mobile applications and data dashboards.

On this occasion, PSP Course Commander Ghulam Mubashir Maken presented PITB ADG IT-OPS Syed Qasim Ifzal with a shield of appreciation while shields were also presented to the trainers and management team. Certificates of Participation were given to all 30 ASPs.

