Islamabad Airport: Management of CIP lounge handed over to Serena Hotels

KARACHI: Islamabad Airport authority has handed over the management of CIP lounge to Serena Hotels. The lounge has been opened to provide enhanced facilities for passengers at the airport.

According to the details, the new lounge is a manifestation of the Islamabad Airport authority’s efforts to sustainably provide a better experience to travellers. It also reflects a strategic partnership between the civil aviation and hospitality sectors.

The facility is equipped with private relaxation areas, high-speed WiFi, cuisines by expert chefs, and a business centre. Designed to provide a comfortable and luxurious environment for passengers, the lounge is spread across two levels to allow more open space and better views.

According to the Airport Manager, The partnership with Serena Hotels opens a new chapter of facilities for our esteemed passengers. Serena's high service standards and expertise in hospitality make them the ideal operator for the lounge.

He added, With such initiatives, the airport management is setting new benchmarks of customer service for travelers.

