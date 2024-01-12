AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-12

Islamabad Airport: Management of CIP lounge handed over to Serena Hotels

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

KARACHI: Islamabad Airport authority has handed over the management of CIP lounge to Serena Hotels. The lounge has been opened to provide enhanced facilities for passengers at the airport.

According to the details, the new lounge is a manifestation of the Islamabad Airport authority’s efforts to sustainably provide a better experience to travellers. It also reflects a strategic partnership between the civil aviation and hospitality sectors.

The facility is equipped with private relaxation areas, high-speed WiFi, cuisines by expert chefs, and a business centre. Designed to provide a comfortable and luxurious environment for passengers, the lounge is spread across two levels to allow more open space and better views.

According to the Airport Manager, The partnership with Serena Hotels opens a new chapter of facilities for our esteemed passengers. Serena's high service standards and expertise in hospitality make them the ideal operator for the lounge.

He added, With such initiatives, the airport management is setting new benchmarks of customer service for travelers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CIP Serena Hotels Civil Aviation Islamabad airport

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad Airport: Management of CIP lounge handed over to Serena Hotels

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Forex reserves rise, KIBOR dips

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

SC in disarray as senior judge quits?

Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

Cement sector: FBR extends deadline for T&T implementation

Restoration of electoral symbol to PTI: ECP approaches SC against PHC’s decision

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

Read more stories