Gold prices gain

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday inched up on the local market but silver was firm, traders said.

Gold regained just Rs200 and Rs171 to reach Rs216, 300 per tola and Rs185, 442 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2, 052 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was available for unchanged Rs2, 650 per tola and Rs2, 271.94 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.15 per ounce, traders said.

