Print 2024-01-12

Solar is solution

Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

I am writing to advocate for a noble initiative that could significantly benefit our communities — urging solar panel companies to reconsider their allocation of funds and installing free solar panels in government-run schools and hospitals.

Solar energy has emerged as a crucial and sustainable solution for energy needs. Yet, many essential institutions, such as schools and hospitals, face financial barriers preventing them from adopting this environmentally friendly technology.

Redirecting marketing budgets towards supporting these institutions with free solar panels presents an opportunity for solar companies to demonstrate their commitment to corporate social responsibility and make a tangible impact on society instead of investing in outdoor marketing.

Conventional energy costs are escalating, burdening the operational expenses of schools and hospitals, particularly those serving underprivileged communities. By alleviating the financial strain associated with electricity bills, these institutions could redirect resources towards enhancing educational facilities and improving healthcare services for those who rely on them the most.

Additionally, transitioning government establishments to solar energy aligns with broader environmental goals, aiding in reducing carbon footprints and dependence on non-renewable energy sources.

This shift not only benefits these institutions but also contributes to our collective efforts in tackling climate change.

I implore solar panel companies to consider this proposal earnestly. Investing in free solar panels for schools and hospitals is not just an act of goodwill; it represents an investment in the well-being of our communities.

By leveraging their resources for the greater good, these companies can foster positive change that extends beyond commercial interests. Let us encourage and support solar panel companies in channeling their expertise and resources towards initiatives that uplift and benefit society at large. This endeavour holds the promise of a brighter and more sustainable future for everyone.

Shams Pervaiz

Karachi

