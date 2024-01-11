AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
Climate activist awarded by Sindh govt for preserving green heritage

BR Web Desk Published 11 Jan, 2024 09:46pm

Climate and environmental activist Aneeqa Bashir was recognised by the Ministry of Tourism, Environment and Climate Change, Sindh for her efforts to preserve Pakistan’s green heritage.

Arshad Wali Muhammad, caretaker minister overseeing the ministry, awarded Bashir who initiated a campaign to record and safeguard centuries-old Banyan trees and designated them as vital national green heritage.

According to Aneeqa, she is focused on a mission to help preserve the country’s green heritage and raise environmental awareness.

Climate change impacting weather conditions

The young climate activist aims to work towards implementing the Youth Environmental Responsibility Act, a bill she has drafted requiring students to plant and care for trees as a graduation prerequisite.

She also hopes to introduce private-public partnerships under her ‘A Greener Pakistan’ initiative to help create job opportunities in the climate domain, especially for the lower-income sector.

