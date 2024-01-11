AIRLINK 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.19%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
DFML 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 78.45 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.62%)
FCCL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.07%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.67%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 116.94 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.73%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.24%)
OGDC 124.40 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.75%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIAA 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.61%)
PIBTL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.8%)
PPL 127.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.98%)
PRL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.71%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
SEARL 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
SNGP 77.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.56%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,622 Increased By 46.6 (0.71%)
BR30 23,906 Increased By 244.6 (1.03%)
KSE100 64,448 Increased By 528.3 (0.83%)
KSE30 21,537 Increased By 196.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Asian Development Bank sees ample room to boost lending to deal with crises

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 11:39am

TOKYO: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) sees no immediate need to boost its capital base, thanks to years of efforts to streamline operations and boost lending capacity in response to the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic, a senior official said.

Multilateral development banks can expand their lending capacity through capital increases and balance sheet optimization, said Tomoyuki Kimura, who heads the bank’s strategy and policy department, noting the increasingly bigger role played by emerging economies in ADB’s operations.

“It’s inevitable for emerging economies to play a bigger role in ADB,” Kimura said in an interview conducted on Tuesday.

“However, it would be a political matter to determine if their roles, economic size, and influence can be thoroughly reflected in the size of their own shares.”

Kimura said the ADB does not take a position on the issue of shareholding, which he said should be worked out by its members. In September, the ADB approved capital management reforms unlocking $100 billion in new funding capacity over the next decade to address regional crises.

These and other measures taken by the ADB will empower the lender to provide up to $360 billion of its own financing to its developing members and private sector clients over the next decade, with the capacity to offer low-cost, long-maturity funding.

“We have ample room to boost lending for the time being,” Kimura said. While Japan and the United States serve as the largest shareholders at ADB, the group of emerging nations, including China and India, hold a 40% share, giving them significant influence as their presence steadily grows.

Asian Development Bank approves $250mn for power transmission network

Kimura said the ADB sees no friction over shareholding among its members.

“The voices of emerging economies are reflected in the selection of our executives and in our daily operations.”

Asian Development Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Asian Development Bank sees ample room to boost lending to deal with crises

Water woes to stay even after dam construction

Intra-day update: rupee continues to improve against US dollar

KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points as market ‘sees’ rate cut

Cipher case: IHC withdraws stay on Imran’s in-camera trial

President accepts resignation of Justice Mazahar Naqvi

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

Oil inches higher as Middle East tensions heat up

Google lays off hundreds working on Assistant software, other parts of company

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

Read more stories