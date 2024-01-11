AIRLINK 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.75%)
BOP 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
DFML 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 78.32 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.45%)
FCCL 19.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.17%)
FFBL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.63%)
FFL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 116.70 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.52%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.24%)
OGDC 124.45 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.79%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIAA 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.71%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.21%)
PPL 127.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1%)
PRL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
SEARL 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
SNGP 77.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.44%)
SSGC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,622 Increased By 46 (0.7%)
BR30 23,897 Increased By 235.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 64,461 Increased By 541.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 21,544 Increased By 203 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans near 2-year lows as South American supply outlook improves

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 11:06am

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures regained some ground on Thursday but remained near their lowest levels since December 2021 amid lacklustre demand for US exports and an improved supply outlook from South America.

Corn futures rose but were close to their lowest since December 2020. Wheat also gained.

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $12.47-1/4 a bushel by 0404 GMT after slipping to $12.34 on Tuesday. However, prices were still down nearly 4% so far this month.

Recent rains mean Brazil’s harvest will be better than what many had feared and Argentina’s will also be sizeable, said Rabobank analyst Vitor Pistoia, adding that the wider oilseed market was well supplied.

The price outlook for soybeans was “neutral or bearish”, Pistoia said.

With harvesting now underway, crop agency Conab projected a 155.3 million metric ton 2023/24 crop, around 5 million tons less than it previously forecast but still a record high.

Conab also said Brazil should remain the world’s top soybean exporter, even if its 98.4 million ton export projection is slightly below the 101.8 million tons shipped in the 2022/23 season.

In Argentina, the Rosario grains exchange raised its estimate for the 2023/2024 soybean harvest by 2 million tons to 52 million tons.

Soybeans, wheat fall

The Buenos Aires grains exchange said soybean and corn planting would see favourable weather over the next few days, further easing supply concerns.

On the demand side, concern is growing over weak US export sales.

It has been weeks since the US Department of Agriculture reported a flash sale of soybeans or corn. US soybean exports this season are well behind last year, with cheaper Brazilian beans dominating the market.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybeans on Wednesday while buying corn and wheat, traders said. CBOT corn was up 0.3% at $4.61 a bushel after falling as low as $4.52 on Monday and Tuesday.

Prices have been pushed down by a record US crop. Conab said Brazil’s production would fall to 117.6 million tons and its exports would decline to 35 million tons this season from 56 million tons in the last.

However, Argentina’s 2023/2024 corn harvest should reach a record 59 million metric tons, the Rosario grains exchange said, raising its forecast by three million tons. Wheat was up 0.4% at $6.13-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat Chicago soybean

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans near 2-year lows as South American supply outlook improves

Water woes to stay even after dam construction

Intra-day update: rupee continues to improve against US dollar

KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points as market ‘sees’ rate cut

Cipher case: IHC withdraws stay on Imran’s in-camera trial

President accepts resignation of Justice Mazahar Naqvi

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

Oil inches higher as Middle East tensions heat up

Google lays off hundreds working on Assistant software, other parts of company

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

Read more stories