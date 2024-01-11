AIRLINK 59.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.45%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.9%)
FCCL 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
FFBL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.3%)
FFL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.3%)
MLCF 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
OGDC 123.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.77%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.61%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 126.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PRL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 56.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
SNGP 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 82.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.64%)
UNITY 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,567 Decreased By -9 (-0.14%)
BR30 23,683 Increased By 20.8 (0.09%)
KSE100 63,946 Increased By 26.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 21,347 Increased By 6.2 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei breaks 35,000 for first time since Feb 1990

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 09:45am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average, on Thursday, reached its highest since February 1990, as a weaker yen buoyed exporters and caution over an impending hike by the Bank of Japan continued to fade on the back of weak wage data.

The Nikkei was up 1.94% at 35,110.52 by the mid-day close.

The index is on track for a third straight day of gains and closing in on its largest weekly rise since late March 2020.

The broader Topix was up 1.81% at 2488.65.

The strong earthquake that hit western Japan last week and weak wage growth data are forcing market participants to “reappraise” when the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will normalise its monetary policy, said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.

Workers’ real wages shrank for a 20th straight month in November, according to data published on Wednesday, confounding officials’ wishes to see wage gains before tightening policy.

Japanese shares hit near 34-year high on tech gain, weaker yen

“That (wage data) gave the Nikkei the excuse to pop up there, towards that 35,000 level,” said Sycamore, adding the Nikkei “probably can continue to make good gains while we try and work out when the BOJ can look to take its next step.”

The yen fell 0.9% on the US dollar overnight in the wake of the data and was hovering around 145.56 per dollar in morning trade.

A weaker yen tends to support exporter shares, increasing the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Japanese stocks also got a boost from a good day on Wall Street as megacaps rallied. SMC Corp’s 5.07% gain led the top performers, followed by Itochu Corp at 4.83% and Hitachi Ltd at 4.58%.

The biggest losers were Yamato Holdings, down 2.78%, followed by Rakuten Group losing 2.58% and Shiseido down by 1.31%.

There were 202 advancers on the Nikkei index against 23 decliners.

Japanese stocks Tokyo’s Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei breaks 35,000 for first time since Feb 1990

FBR issues ‘final’ notices to non-filers

Dec workers’ remittances post 5.4pc growth MoM

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

PM for provision of health services to everyone

Enforced disappearances: Reorganisation of cabinet panel approved

General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

Missing persons’ case: IHC underscores need for prosecuting intelligence personnel

2023: FTO provides Rs17.74bn relief to taxpayers

Rejection of IK’s nomination papers upheld

Read more stories