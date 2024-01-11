AIRLINK 59.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.65%)
BOP 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
DGKC 77.71 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.65%)
FCCL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.07%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.67%)
FFL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
HUBC 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
MLCF 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
OGDC 123.50 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.01%)
PAEL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIAA 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.91%)
PIBTL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PPL 126.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.24%)
PRL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.97%)
SNGP 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.85%)
SSGC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 82.42 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.82%)
UNITY 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,590 Increased By 14.4 (0.22%)
BR30 23,773 Increased By 111.1 (0.47%)
KSE100 64,080 Increased By 159.9 (0.25%)
KSE30 21,404 Increased By 62.8 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-01-11

Conditions ‘indescribable’: WHO

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

GENEVA: The World Health Organization pleaded with Israel on Wednesday to allow the WHO and other UN agencies access to deliver aid within the Gaza Strip, branding the humanitarian situation “indescribable”.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said its teams have had to cancel six planned missions to northern Gaza since December 26 “because our requests were rejected and assurances of safe passage were not provided”, while a mission planned for Wednesday was also called off.

“Delivering humanitarian aid in Gaza continues to face nearly insurmountable challenges,” he told a press conference.

“Intense bombardment, restrictions on movement, fuel shortages, and interrupted communications make it impossible for WHO and our partners to reach those in need.

“We have the supplies, the teams and the plans in place. What we don’t have is access.

“We call on Israel to approve requests by WHO and other partners to deliver humanitarian aid.”

Tedros said only 15 hospitals in the Palestinian territory were functioning even partially, while the lack of clean water and sanitation, and overcrowded living conditions in the coastal strip were creating the ideal environment for diseases to spread.

“People are standing in line for hours for a small amount of water, which may not be clean, or bread, which alone is not sufficiently nutritious,” he said.

The bloodiest ever Gaza war started by the unprecedented October 7 Hamas attack on Israel has raged on for more than three months and killed more than 23,000 people in the besieged Palestinian territory, according to its health ministry.

The Hamas attack resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel Israel WHO UN UN Palestine Palestine Gaza Gaza Humanitarian Aid Humanitarian Aid Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas war

Comments

1000 characters

Conditions ‘indescribable’: WHO

FBR issues ‘final’ notices to non-filers

Dec workers’ remittances post 5.4pc growth MoM

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

PM for provision of health services to everyone

Enforced disappearances: Reorganisation of cabinet panel approved

General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

Missing persons’ case: IHC underscores need for prosecuting intelligence personnel

2023: FTO provides Rs17.74bn relief to taxpayers

Rejection of IK’s nomination papers upheld

Read more stories