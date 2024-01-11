AIRLINK 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
Pakistan

Maryam declared eligible to contest elections

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

LAHORE: An election tribunal on Wednesday declared the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz eligible to contest election from NA 119.

The tribunal dismissed an appeal of PTI Nadeem Sharwani challenging the acceptance of nomination papers of Maryam.

The tribunal also allowed PTI former leaders Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Cheema to contest elections from NA-121 and PP-153. The tribunal dismissed the appeal against the acceptance of nomination papers of Qaisra Elehi, wife of PTI President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

