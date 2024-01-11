‘Safe City’ being launched in other 18 Punjab cities: IGP

LAHORE: The process of promotions in the police department is continuing in the New Year too, in continuation of which 42 more communication officers of Safe City Authority have been promoted.

According to the details, 39 officers have been promoted as Senior Communication Officers and 03 officers as Police Technical Officers according to the merit and rules & regulations. Two weeks ago, 31 officers were promoted as Senior Communication Officers, 41 as Police Technical Officers.

A ceremony to pin the ranks to 42 promoted senior communication officers of the Safe Cities Authority was held at the Central Police Office, in which IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar pinned three star badges to senior communication officers and senior technical officers. Additional IG Logistics Muhammad Kamran Khan, MD Safe City Authority Ahsan Younas, Chief Operating Officer Safe City Mustansar Firoze and other officers attended the event. IG Punjab met and congratulated the promoted officers and their families.

While addressing the newly promoted officers IG Punjab said that the salary of promoted police communication officers has been increased by 50 thousand per month. IG Punjab directed the Safe City officers to treat the citizens with good manners on the call of ‘15’; bad behavior with the citizens is unacceptable.

IG Punjab further said that Safe City is being launched in other 18 cities, promoted officers will go there as data managers, career structure of Police Communication Officers has been established, Communication Officers will go up to the rank of Assistant Director, Deputy Director and Director. He said that learning the latest technological interventions is the most important need of the hour; keep you updated with the technological innovations. IGP Punjab advised that never get stagnant, learn new skills, and improve your skills with latest education.

IG Punjab directed that all communication officers of Safe City should make better performance in programming, communication and other fields as their motto and target. He said that Punjab Police is a modern technology compatible organization in which technology along with human resource is being used to provide services.

Additional IG Logistics Muhammad Kamran Khan, MD Safe City Authority Ahsan Younis and Mustansar Feroze also addressed the promoted officers. Families of promoted Senior Communication Officers specially attended the ceremony.

