KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 20.760 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,513.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR6.677billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.008 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.287 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.284 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.014billion), Platinum (PKR 825.710 million), Silver (PKR 568.500 million), SP 500 (PKR 456.843 million), DJ (PKR 329.137 million), Japan Equity (PKR 152.370 million), Brent (PKR 80.445 million) and Copper (PKR 75.716 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 12 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 13.672 million were traded.

