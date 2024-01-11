AIRLINK 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
Jan 11, 2024
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (January 10, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 08-01-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        19,000        235        19,235        19,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,362        252        20,614        20,614          NIL
===========================================================================

