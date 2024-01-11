AIRLINK 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
PML-N announces candidates from Rawalpindi Div

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) on Wednesday announced its candidates from Rawalpindi division for the forthcoming general elections.

A notification signed by Central Election Cell Ishaq Dar was issued here announcing the party candidas from Rawalpindi division, including Attock, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Tala-gang and Jhelum Districts.

It stated the tickets were issued following conclusion of the interviews of the candidates by the Central Parliamentary Board and approval by PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif.

From District Attack, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed was awarded the National Assembly ticket to contest from NA-49 and Malik Sohail Khan from NA 50. For provincial assembly of Punjab, the following candidates were awarded tickets in the constituency including PP 1 Jahangir Khanzada, PP 2 Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, PP 3 Huneed Akbar, PP 4 Sher Ali Khan and PP 5 Malik Aitebar. From Rawalpindi, the NA51 ticket was awarded to Raja Osama Sarwar, NA 52 to Raja Muhammad Javed Bchlas, NA 53 to Raja Qamar ul Islam, NA 55 to Malik Ibrar Ahmed, NA 56 to Mohammad Hanif Abbasi and NA57 to Daniyal Chaudhry . For the Punjab provincial assembly the following tickets were issued from constituencies including PP6 Mohammad Bilal Yamin, PP 7 Raja Saghir Ahmed, PP 8 Iftikhar Ahmad, PP 9 Shaukat Raja, PP 10 Chaudhry Naeem Ejaz, PP11 Imran llyas Chaudhary, PP 14 Malik Iftilchar Ahmed, PP 15 Malik Mansoor Afsar, PP 16 Zia Ullah Shah, PP17 Raja Abdul Hanif, PP 18 Sajjad Khan, PP 19 Haji Pervaiz Khan and PP 13 Malik Umar Farooq. From District Chakwal, the National Assembly NA 58 ticket was awarded to Maj (retd) Tahir Iqbal, and provincial assemblyâ€™s tickets from PP 20 to Sultan Haider Al Khan and PP 21 to Tanvir Aslam Malik. From District Talagang, the NA 59 ticket was awarded to Sardar Ghulam Abbas and PP 23 to Shehryar Malik. From District Jehlum on two provincial assembly seats, from PP25 Chaudhary Nadeem Khadim and PP 26 Nasir Mahmood Lilla were awarded the party tickets.

