WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 10, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 9-Jan-24 8-Jan-24 5-Jan-24 4-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104556 0.104546 0.104609 0.104604 Euro 0.818809 0.81928 0.818348 0.819364 Japanese yen 0.0052 0.005172 0.00522 U.K. pound 0.951547 0.950487 0.948207 0.949305 U.S. dollar 0.748454 0.748474 0.749334 0.748073 Algerian dinar 0.005576 0.00557 0.005575 0.00557 Australian dollar 0.502886 0.501403 0.501904 0.504052 Botswana pula 0.055386 0.055237 0.055301 0.055283 Brazilian real 0.152961 0.153238 0.15326 0.152103 Brunei dollar 0.563468 0.562255 0.563113 0.562842 Canadian dollar 0.559732 0.561425 0.560186 Chilean peso 0.00083 0.000838 0.000847 0.000846 Czech koruna 0.033306 0.033465 0.03327 0.033229 Danish krone 0.109794 0.109722 0.109849 Indian rupee 0.009004 0.00901 0.009009 0.00898 Israeli New Shekel 0.20136 0.201311 0.20496 0.205064 Korean won 0.000569 0.00057 0.000572 0.000572 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43637 2.43525 2.43395 Malaysian ringgit 0.161183 0.160962 0.16113 0.161257 Mauritian rupee 0.016736 0.016762 0.016835 0.016889 Mexican peso 0.044197 0.044517 0.044343 0.043886 New Zealand dollar 0.468083 0.468058 0.46736 0.466835 Norwegian krone 0.07241 0.072107 0.072362 0.072609 Omani rial 1.94656 1.94662 1.94557 Peruvian sol 0.201745 0.201814 0.200234 Philippine peso 0.013473 0.013459 0.013473 0.013428 Polish zloty 0.188946 0.188002 0.188039 0.188507 Qatari riyal 0.205619 0.205625 0.205515 Russian ruble 0.008279 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199588 0.199593 0.199486 Singapore dollar 0.563468 0.562255 0.563113 0.562842 South African rand 0.040156 0.039812 0.039878 0.040098 Swedish krona 0.073033 0.073088 0.072839 0.07322 Swiss franc 0.879189 0.87911 0.878212 0.879465 Thai baht 0.021461 0.021438 0.021665 0.021671 Trinidadian dollar 0.110968 0.11092 0.111116 0.111528 U.A.E. dirham 0.2038 0.203696 Uruguayan peso 0.018978 0.019026 0.019055 0.019072 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

