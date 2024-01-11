AIRLINK 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Jan 10, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         9-Jan-24       8-Jan-24       5-Jan-24       4-Jan-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104556       0.104546       0.104609       0.104604
Euro                             0.818809        0.81928       0.818348       0.819364
Japanese yen                       0.0052                      0.005172        0.00522
U.K. pound                       0.951547       0.950487       0.948207       0.949305
U.S. dollar                      0.748454       0.748474       0.749334       0.748073
Algerian dinar                   0.005576        0.00557       0.005575        0.00557
Australian dollar                0.502886       0.501403       0.501904       0.504052
Botswana pula                    0.055386       0.055237       0.055301       0.055283
Brazilian real                   0.152961       0.153238        0.15326       0.152103
Brunei dollar                    0.563468       0.562255       0.563113       0.562842
Canadian dollar                  0.559732       0.561425       0.560186
Chilean peso                      0.00083       0.000838       0.000847       0.000846
Czech koruna                     0.033306       0.033465        0.03327       0.033229
Danish krone                     0.109794                      0.109722       0.109849
Indian rupee                     0.009004        0.00901       0.009009        0.00898
Israeli New Shekel                0.20136       0.201311        0.20496       0.205064
Korean won                       0.000569        0.00057       0.000572       0.000572
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43637        2.43525                       2.43395
Malaysian ringgit                0.161183       0.160962        0.16113       0.161257
Mauritian rupee                  0.016736       0.016762       0.016835       0.016889
Mexican peso                     0.044197       0.044517       0.044343       0.043886
New Zealand dollar               0.468083       0.468058        0.46736       0.466835
Norwegian krone                   0.07241       0.072107       0.072362       0.072609
Omani rial                        1.94656        1.94662                       1.94557
Peruvian sol                     0.201745       0.201814       0.200234
Philippine peso                  0.013473       0.013459       0.013473       0.013428
Polish zloty                     0.188946       0.188002       0.188039       0.188507
Qatari riyal                     0.205619       0.205625                      0.205515
Russian ruble                    0.008279
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199588       0.199593                      0.199486
Singapore dollar                 0.563468       0.562255       0.563113       0.562842
South African rand               0.040156       0.039812       0.039878       0.040098
Swedish krona                    0.073033       0.073088       0.072839        0.07322
Swiss franc                      0.879189        0.87911       0.878212       0.879465
Thai baht                        0.021461       0.021438       0.021665       0.021671
Trinidadian dollar               0.110968        0.11092       0.111116       0.111528
U.A.E. dirham                      0.2038                                     0.203696
Uruguayan peso                   0.018978       0.019026       0.019055       0.019072
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

