PIA sell-off, outsourcing of airports: Caretaker setup for speeding up process

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed that the process of privatisation of the PIA and outsourcing of airport operations should be accelerated in a transparent manner.

Adviser on Aviation Air Marshal Farhat Hussain (retired) met with the caretaker prime minister and informed him about the affairs of the ministry and the reforms in the aviation sector of the government.

The caretaker premier was also informed about the progress on the process of privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and outsourcing of airport operations.

Kakar directed that the process of privatisation of PIA and outsourcing of airport operations should be accelerated and transparency should be given a central position in it. He added that there is a vast potential for investment in Pakistan’s aviation sector and one of the top priorities of the government is to protect the national kitty from further damage by privatising the institutions that are causing damage to the national treasury.

