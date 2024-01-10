AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
NAB ends probe in Sharif Trust case

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has closed the investigation into the Sharif Trust case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his family members.

The decision to this effect was taken in NAB Executive Board Meeting (EBM) presided over by NAB chairman Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt (retired).

The EBM meeting also closed five other corruption inquiries, a senior official of NAB said.

He said the anti-graft watchdog also closed an inquiry against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan in the safe city corruption case, the Park Enclave Housing Society against the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officers, an inquiry into the recruitment of favoured persons against the officers of the federal government and cases against Shahid Malik and Shehbaz Yasin Malik.

The investigation into the Sharif Trust case was authorised on March 31, 2000, and the complaint alleged that the Sharif family had received large sums of money through illicit means in the Sharif Trust.

