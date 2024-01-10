AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
BOP 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.69%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 78.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
FFBL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
HBL 115.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
MLCF 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
OGDC 122.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.56%)
PAEL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.4%)
PIAA 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.66%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
PPL 125.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
PRL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
PTC 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.59%)
SEARL 57.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.49%)
SNGP 76.67 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.63%)
SSGC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.39%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-10

UEP’s gas: ECC to allow allocation to SSGCL

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet is to allow allocation of United Energy Pakistan’s (UEP’s) 35 mmcfd gas to Mohar Field to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Mohar Field is located in Latif Block, district Khairpur, Sindh province and the field is being operated by United Energy Pakistan (UEP) Beta GmbH with working interest of 33.40% along with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (33.30%) and Prime Pakistan (M) Limited (33.30%).

As per the provisions of Petroleum Policy and Petroleum Concession Agreement (PCA) signed between government and the gas producer/seller/E&P company), upon the discovery of gas, the gas producer may request the government to purchase share of pipeline specification gas through a nominated buyer which is effectively controlled by the government.

SSGC suspends gas supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh again

There are two government nominated buyer companies to whom gas is normally allocated i.e., Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Upon allocation, the terms of the gas sale and purchase are agreed/negotiated between seller and buyer under Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA). The price of gas is charged as per the government approved applicable Petroleum Policy to the concession where discovery has been made.

As per practice, the gas discoveries in the province of Sindh and Balochistan are allocated to SSGCL whereas the gas discoveries in the province of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are allocated to Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL).

The ECC, in its decision on October 6, 2009 allowed Petroleum Division to allocate Extended Well Testing (EWT) gas to either of the Gas Utility Company on merit. Based on this authorisation and considering the request of the gas producer, Petroleum Division allocates gas to SSGCL and SNGPL during EWT.

Earlier, up to 35 mmcfd gas from UEP’s Mohar discovery under EWT was allocated to SSGCL. The gas supply under EWT entails quality discount of 5% on specification gas and 10% on off-specification gas.

The regulator oil/gas Exploration & Production (E&P) sector i.e., Directorate General ofPetroleum Concessions/Petroleum Division while considering the request of UEP approved the Declaration of Commerciality(DOC), Field Development Plan (FDP) and granted Development and Production Lease (D&PL) over Mohar Field from October 11, 2022 for a period of seven years.

Since the production of gas from Mohar Field has now been converted from EWT to commercial phase, therefore, the producer has requested for formal allocation of the gas to SSGCL.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECC ssgcl PETROLEUM DIVISION SNGPL United Energy Pakistan UEP gas

Comments

1000 characters

UEP’s gas: ECC to allow allocation to SSGCL

Pakistan Startup Fund launched

30pc taxpayers have obtained ST registration to get sales tax refunds fraudulently?

Weighted average price mechanism: Local, imported urea put in one ‘basket’

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Wind, solar projects: PPIB seeks details of LoIs issued by Punjab, Sindh

Body formed to probe power breakdowns

Coercive steps against taxpayers: probe ordered

Defence collaboration discussed with KSA, Turkiye

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Read more stories