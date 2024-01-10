Defence collaboration discussed with KSA, Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye, on Monday, discussed a prospective collaboration in defence equipment technologies including research and development (R&D) during its second meeting.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye Trilateral Defence Collaboration took place at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

“The three sides reaffirmed the importance of combining the intellectual, technical, financial and human resource of the three friendly nations towards the achievement of shared objectives and attainment of self-sufficiency in the defence domain,” the military’s media wing said.

Acknowledging the historical brotherly relations, the three sides reiterated the strategic intent to increase the scope of trilateral cooperation and the need to enhance the pace of collaboration in pursuit of common goals, the ISPR said.

The three sides, as per the ISPR, agreed to convene the next meeting on Trilateral Defence Industrial Collaboration during World Defence Show in Riyadh in February. Meanwhile, the third meeting of the Pakistan-KSA Defence Collaboration was also held at the GHQ, Rawalpindi earlier. The ISPR said the forum underscored the significance of historical relations between the two brotherly states. Participants discussed issues of bilateral interest and the evolving security environment, it added.

The two sides deliberated upon rapid advancements in military technologies and the need for defence industrial cooperation between the two states towards the fulfilment of shared objectives, the media wing said.

It said both sides reaffirmed their desire to enhance defence cooperation in all domains to achieve self-sufficiency in the field of defence production.

The forum reiterated the need to explore further avenues for defence cooperation and enhance the pace of collaboration, it added.

