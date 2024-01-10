AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
PML-N finalises process of awarding party tickets

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has completed the process of awarding party tickets to the candidates for the upcoming general elections and its whole focus is on election drive across the country.

Sources in the PML-N claimed that the party leadership has assigned duties for holding election rallies across the country. The sources added that the PML-N has finalised seat adjustment with Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, MQM-P, PML-Q and GDA.

The PML-N has planned election rallies, which will be addressed by the party supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, the sources said, adding: Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz would focus on election rallies in Lahore.

The PML-N leader Rana Mashood Khan stressed the importance of holding elections on February 8 to ensure a stable government for investors and economic recovery; “the PML-N has the plan, team, experience and past performance to address Pakistan’s crises”. He said that the investors wanted political stability and consistency in policies.

Moreover, a meeting of the PML-N Minorities Wing was held at the PML-N Secretariat in which duties were assigned to the office bearers of the wing for the upcoming elections.

The meeting, which was chaired by the PML-N Minorities Wing Chief Coordinator, also decided to start the election drive on Wednesday (today). It was decided that complete support would be extended to the party candidates whosoever is awarded the PML-N ticket.

