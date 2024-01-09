AIRLINK 60.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.37%)
BOP 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 77.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.29%)
FFBL 29.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 115.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.28%)
OGDC 122.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.78%)
PAEL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
PIAA 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.62%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
PPL 125.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.91%)
SEARL 57.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.67%)
SNGP 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
SSGC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.29%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.77%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Starbucks’ India arm plans to operate 1,000 cafes by 2028

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 01:18pm

Tata Starbucks, a joint venture between Starbucks and Tata Consumer Products, said on Tuesday it plans to operate 1,000 cafes in India by 2028, up from 390 currently, and double its workforce amid fierce competition from local chains.

The coffee chain said it plans to enter Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in tea-loving India and increase the number of its drive-thru, airport-based and 24-hour cafes. It also plans to double its headcount to 8,600.

Former Starbucks CEO Schultz steps down from board

Among the first foreign coffee brands to enter India, the US giant faces growing challenges from private equity-backed chains Third Wave and Blue Tokai which have opened about 150 stores between them in the last three years.

Starbucks Tata

Comments

1000 characters

Starbucks’ India arm plans to operate 1,000 cafes by 2028

Toshakhana reference: court indicts Imran and Bushra Bibi

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Caretaker govt intends to make Pakistani markets accessible to MENA: Dr Ejaz

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil tankers continue Red Sea movements despite Houthi attacks

Oil tries to regain footing as Middle East crisis, OPEC supply in focus

Discos likely to be put under army’s microscope

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Read more stories