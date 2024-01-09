AIRLINK 60.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.37%)
BOP 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 77.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.29%)
FFBL 29.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 115.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.28%)
OGDC 122.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.78%)
PAEL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
PIAA 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.62%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
PPL 125.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.91%)
SEARL 57.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.67%)
SNGP 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
SSGC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.29%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.77%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel’s Herzog to Blinken: Genocide claim at ICJ ‘atrocious and preposterous’

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 01:11pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Tuesday that “there is nothing more atrocious and preposterous” than the lawsuit filed in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocidal actions against Palestinians in the Gaza war.

Blinken on diplomacy push in Israel as it says war to continue all year

Speaking to visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Herzog censured South Africa for bringing the case, which is due to begin hearings on Thursday, and thanked Washington for its support of Israel.

South Africa MENA International Court of Justice US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Gaza war Gaza genocide Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli President Isaac Herzog said

Comments

1000 characters

Israel’s Herzog to Blinken: Genocide claim at ICJ ‘atrocious and preposterous’

Toshakhana reference: court indicts Imran and Bushra Bibi

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Caretaker govt intends to make Pakistani markets accessible to MENA: Dr Ejaz

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil tankers continue Red Sea movements despite Houthi attacks

Oil tries to regain footing as Middle East crisis, OPEC supply in focus

Discos likely to be put under army’s microscope

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Read more stories