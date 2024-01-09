Israel’s Herzog to Blinken: Genocide claim at ICJ ‘atrocious and preposterous’

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Tuesday that “there is nothing more atrocious and preposterous” than the lawsuit filed in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocidal actions against Palestinians in the Gaza war.

Blinken on diplomacy push in Israel as it says war to continue all year

Speaking to visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Herzog censured South Africa for bringing the case, which is due to begin hearings on Thursday, and thanked Washington for its support of Israel.