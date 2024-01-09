Pakistan rejects ‘country of particular concern’ designation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan categorically rejected its designation as “a Country of Particular Concern” by the US State Department, based on a “biased and arbitrary assessment” and also noted with its deep concerns that India being the biggest and serial violator of religious freedom, has once again been excluded from designation list.

“We categorically reject Pakistan’s designation as “a Country of Particular Concern” by the U.S. State Department. We are deeply dismayed that the designation is based on biased and arbitrary assessment, detached from ground realities,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while reacting to the US State Department’s latest designation of Pakistan as a “Country of Particular Concern” along with some others, adding that Pakistan is conveying its concerns to the US side.

She said that Pakistan is a pluralistic country, with a rich tradition of interfaith harmony and in line with its Constitution Pakistan has undertaken wide-ranging measures to promote religious freedom and protect minority rights. “We note with deep concern that India, the biggest and serial violator of religious freedom, has once again been excluded from the U.S. State Department’s designation list.

This is despite clear recommendation by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) as well as public concerns raised by international human rights constituencies about India’s maltreatment of religious minorities,” she said.

She added that the conspicuous omission raises serious questions about the credibility, transparency and objectivity of the entire process. “We remain convinced that such discriminatory, unilateral and subjective exercises are counterproductive and undermine our shared objective to advance religious freedom globally,” Baloch further stated.

She added that Pakistan strongly believes that the contemporary challenge of religious intolerance, xenophobia and Islamophobia can be best countered through constructive engagement and collective efforts based on mutual understanding and respect.

“With a similar spirit, Pakistan has bilaterally engaged with the US. Pakistan’s concerns about the designation are being conveyed to the US side,” she added.

