Cold wave likely to continue

KARACHI: Dense fog with freezing cold is expected to continue in the country’s most plains for yet another day, the Met Office said on Monday.

Plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh may continue with the prevailing foggy conditions with smog adding on to the low visibility.

Cold and cloudy weather is expected in most of upper parts of the country with very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan, it added.

In the last 24 hours: The country’s most parts saw cold and dry weather while northern areas underwent very cold conditions. Dense fog with smog dominated the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Islamabad.

However, rain was recorded in parts of Balochistan such as Pasni and Sibbi 10mm each, Rach, Quetta’s Samungli 10mm each, and Sheikh Manda and Khuzdar 7mm each.

There was also a snowfall in Balochistan as Ziarat received 3 inches over the period. The day’s lowest temperatures were witnessed in Leh as minus 11 Celsius, Skardu minus 9, Kalam minus 6, Gilgit, Gupis minus minus 5, Hunza, Chitral and Astore minus 3 each.

“A trough of westerly wave is present over western parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Tuesday morning,” the Met said.

