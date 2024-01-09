Gohar leaves for Egypt to boost trade in MENA region

KARACHI: Federal Minister Commerce, Industries & Production Dr. Gohar Ejaz kicks off Egypt visit to boost Pakistan’s trade in MENA region from 09 Jan to 11 Jan 2024, according to MoC officials.

The 4th PATDC & SCE, organized by the Ministry of Commerce through the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Government of Pakistan, is a hallmark event set to unfold in Cairo.

Designed to deepen trade and investment ties within the Middle East and North African (MENA) region, this event embodies the spirit of the ‘Look Africa Policy’ Experience a dynamic convergence of policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs all under one roof.

The 4th edition of PATDC & SCE will see participation from MENA region including Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mali & Mauritania.

A delegation of more than 100 business owners & traders from Pakistan will travel to Cairo for the exhibition. The exhibition will cover major trade sectors like Agriculture, Textile, Engineering, and Services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024