Sri Lankan shares end lower

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday after gaining for six consecutive sessions, as losses in material stocks weighed. The CSE All Share index settled down 0.1% at 10,750.36.

Vallibel One and Browns Investments were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 4.64% and 2.17%, respectively. Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 42.1 million shares from 32.4 million shares in the previous session. The equity market’s turnover rose to 774.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.40 million) from 703.7 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 85.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 695.4 million rupees, the data showed.