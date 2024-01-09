BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-09

Copper falls on firm dollar

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

LONDON: Copper prices fell in London on Monday as the dollar held on to last week’s gains and the market awaited Chinese data expected to shine a light on demand prospects in the world’s biggest metals consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $8,401.5 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading after touching its lowest since Dec. 13 at $8,377.50.

“The US dollar remains firm as market expectations for the next US rate cuts are shifting out to May rather than March,” said Nitesh Shah, head of commodities and macroeconomic research at WisdomTree. “Base metal prices are facing some downward pressure as a result. “Later this week we will get Chinese aggregate financing data, which will provide a clue on whether Chinese efforts to stimulate its economy - and by extension commodity demand - are working.”

China is due to release December credit lending, trade and inflation data this week. China’s yuan hit a more than three-week low against the dollar last week, making dollar-priced metals more expensive for Chinese buyers.

The US inflation report due this week could offer further clarity on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook. Meanwhile, LME aluminium shed 1% to $2,252 a ton in official activity after hitting its lowest since Dec. 21 at $2,241.50.

Aluminium stocks in the LME-registered warehouses are at their highest since June after 14,525 tons of arrivals, daily LME data showed. In other metals, zinc slid by 2.1% to $2,510 a ton, lead lost 0.8% to $2,060, tin was down 0.3% at $24,550 and nickel retreated by 1.1% to $16,195.

Monday marks the start of this year’s official five-day rebalancing window for holdings of funds that track commodity indexes, adding potential support to nickel and further pressure on aluminium.

The rebalancing, however, has been flagged months in advance, so the impact should be limited, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Copper copper rate

Comments

1000 characters

Copper falls on firm dollar

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

‘ZAB murder’ reference: Stigma attached to person can be removed: SC

Legal segregation of PIACL discussed

‘Missing’ bill about missing persons: Senate Secretariat denies responsibility

Read more stories