BAFL 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.81%)
BIPL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
HBL 117.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 122.90 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.25%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
OGDC 125.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
PIBTL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
PIOC 122.94 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.73%)
PPL 127.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
PRL 28.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
SSGC 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.42%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
TPLP 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
TRG 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
UNITY 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,709 Increased By 66.7 (1%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By 144.3 (0.6%)
KSE100 65,059 Increased By 544.2 (0.84%)
KSE30 21,760 Increased By 215.1 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper dips on steady dollar ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2024 10:01am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Copper opened lower on Monday as the dollar held steady, with investors awaiting a key U.S. inflation report due later in the week for more clues about the Federal Reserve’s rate outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3% at $8,438 per metric ton by 0219 GMT. The contract declined 1.1% last week.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.3% to 68,140 yuan ($9,528.47) per ton.

The dollar was steady ahead of the U.S. inflation report that could offer further clarity on the Fed monetary policy outlook, after markets got off to a hesitant start to the year as rate cut bets were pared.

A stronger dollar makes it more expensive to buy the greenback-priced metal and, hence, pressures prices.

But supply-side disruptions amid mine closures lent some support to the metal.

Stronger dollar pushes copper prices to three-week low

The imported copper ore and concentrate index provided by Shanghai Metals Market fell to $58.63 per ton last Friday, down from around $90 in October. The index falls when market becomes tighter.

LME aluminium shed 0.4% to $2,265.50 a ton, zinc slid 0.9% to $2,538.50, nickel slipped 0.9% to $16,225, tin steadied at $24,620 and lead increased 0.1% to $2,078.50.

SHFE aluminium climbed 0.6% to 19,075 yuan a ton, nickel added 0.1% to 124,250 yuan, lead rose 0.5% to 16,100 yuan, while tin declined 1.7% to 205,550 yuan, zinc was unmoved at 21,205 yuan.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper dips on steady dollar ahead of US inflation data

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Draft LPG policy aimed at boosting local production finalised

Solar PV panels: FBR accused of compelling importers to quote higher rates

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Determination in first arbitration award: SHOL: CPPA-G/ NTDC advised to fulfil payment commitment

Gaza: 113 more dead as Israel continues bambardment

Jordan urges US to push for ceasefire

Navy says sea lanes of communication being monitored

Another importer booked for duty evasion

ECP secretary steps down due to ‘health issues’

Read more stories