BENGALURU: India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index opened little changed on Monday in tandem with its Asian peers ahead of key U.S. inflation data and corporate earnings.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.06% to 21,725.05 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.04% to 72,066.23, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.