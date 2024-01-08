BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-08

ECP secretary steps down due to ‘health issues’

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 08 Jan, 2024 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: With general polls a month away, a fresh controversy has hit the already beleaguered electoral body amidst the reports of resignation of its Secretary Omar Hamid Khan.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in an apparently vague statement issued on Sunday, neither confirmed, nor denied that the secretary stepped down, but confirmed that he was on “medical rest” due to poor health— what seems to be an implied admittance that Khan is no more at the helm.

“The secretary ECP is an intelligent and hardworking officer. He is performing his duties in a very good manner. However, he is facing health issues for the last few days. He has been on the medial rest before,” an official statement from the electoral organisation said.

ECP receives Senate-adopted resolution

The secretary will resume his duties if his health so allows, the statement added. The secretary ECP was not available to comment on the issue. Following his reported resignation, the ECP has assigned his responsibilities to the two special secretaries; Special Secretary-I Syed Asif Hussain and Special Secretary-II Zafar Iqbal Hussain, it is learnt.

Requesting anonymity, a former ECP secretary expressed surprise over the development. “Holding free and fair general elections is the most important responsibility of the ECP.

Why the secretary ECP was allowed to continue if he had health issues is something that is really surprising. And his departure from the office just a month before the general elections is even more surprising,” he told Business Recorder.

Presently, the ECP is faced with the ire of the legal fraternity and some political forces over its alleged mishandling of issues related to general elections.

Last month, the ECP issued a statement suggesting that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja had the “unflinching confidence” of the ECP members.

The statement regarding CEC did not mention the context in which it was issued. Conspicuously, the unusual press release came at a time when the top lawyer bodies as well as mainstream political parties lambasted the ECP over issues concerning the general elections.

Also, last month, Supreme Court Bar Association, Pakistan Bar Council, Punjab Bar Council and Sindh High Court Bar Association voiced serious concerns over the role of the incumbent CEC in dealing with the electoral affairs, in the separate statements issued by them.

The SCBA even demanded the resignation of CEC Raja. “The SCBA believes that the present CEC should go home, as fair and impartial elections with equal opportunity for all are not possible under his command,” it said in a statement issued in December.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECP Omar Hamid Khan General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 ECP secretary

Comments

1000 characters

ECP secretary steps down due to ‘health issues’

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Draft LPG policy aimed at boosting local production finalised

Solar PV panels: FBR accused of compelling importers to quote higher rates

Determination in first arbitration award: SHOL: CPPA-G/ NTDC advised to fulfil payment commitment

Gaza: 113 more dead as Israel continues bambardment

Jordan urges US to push for ceasefire

Navy says sea lanes of communication being monitored

Another importer booked for duty evasion

Social media platforms face disruption

Read more stories