ECP receives Senate-adopted resolution

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday received a Senate-approved resolution to defer the general elections.

Sources said that the Election Commission is calling a meeting to discuss the resolution, citing the deteriorating security situation in the country, specifically mentioning attacks on Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mohsin Dawar.

The resolution highlights the unsuitability of conditions for election campaigns in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, proposing a postponement of the February 8 elections in these regions.