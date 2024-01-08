BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Navy says sea lanes of communication being monitored

Press Release Published 08 Jan, 2024 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) is ensuring permanent presence in the Arabian Sea to keep our and international Sea Lanes of Communications under intense surveillance.

The purpose is to protect Pakistan bound and international shipping traversing through our area. In this regard 2-3 ships are always patrolling the areas on which Pakistan-bound and international merchant ships are plying.

Pakistan Navy deploys warships in Arabian Sea

In addition, extensive air surveillance is also being undertaken to ensure the safety of international Sea Lines of Communications passing through our maritime area. Pakistan Navy deployed its ships in the wake of the recent maritime security incidents in the Arabian Sea.

pakistan navy Arabian Sea Navy maritime international Sea Lanes of Communications

