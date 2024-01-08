Fesco chief vows timely completion of projects

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) administration is striving hard to provide maximum facilities to consumers and its employees.

The construction of new office buildings and grid stations is top priority of FESCO so that consumers do not have to travel to distant offices and their problems could be resolved quickly, said Chairman Fesco Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahseen Awan along with Chief Executive Fesco Engr. Muhammad Amir, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the new office building of SDO (Operation) Chak Jhamra II.

He directed that the speed of electrical development works in the FESCO region is being accelerated to ensure uninterrupted supply to the people. He said that the power sector has a key role for the country’s economy.

He added that all resources are being utilized for the timely completion of different development projects to provide quality services to consumers in the Fesco region.

