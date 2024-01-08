ITP to facilitate citizens by enhancing licensing mechanism

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has chalked out plan to enhance the licensing system at traffic headquarters Faizabad for providing maximum facilities to citizens who have been aspiring to get different types of driving license as per prescribed procedure, said a Spokesperson on Sunday.

As a result of drastic measures taken by ITP authorities for public convenience, the number of applicants was increased significantly.

The ITP licensing department is processing around 3000 license applications on a daily basis which has been tricked from around 500 applications.

Earlier, the ITP had fixed criteria to entertain around 500 daily on a first come first get basis which was now changed.

The ITP spokesperson recalled, “Now there is no binding for citizens. If any applicant will visit the traffic office within office timing, he/she will be accommodated for license.”

As per statistics shared by ITP spokesperson, the traffic police has issued 48,347 new driving licenses, renewed 20,375 licenses upon expiry, and issued 95,333 learner permits.

Furthermore, 10,930 duties were performed by traffic police officers and officials in various national and international delegations, assemblies, and public order situations. However, 32 officers were injured while performing their duties.

Idea of the establishment of additional desks for processing at headquarters was also under consideration which, according to an official, will be implemented soon.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk also held a meeting with the licensing department at his office on Sunday to assess the measures implemented for enhancing citizen convenience.

The CTO focuses on providing comprehensive facilities and equal treatment to all applicants for licensing.

The CTO Virk categorically instructed the meeting’s participants that the criteria of equal treatment to the applicants should not be compromised, which, he reaffirmed, is also necessary for building confidence among citizens on ITP. He also directed them to keep implementing a merit-based assessment system for driving tests.

Moreover, some instructions were given to the education team to raise awareness about traffic laws and road safety among driving learners and citizens. These collective efforts aim to transform Islamabad into an accident-free city, prioritizing the well-being of its residents.

During the meeting, the outstanding performance of the police officials was recognized and special instructions were issued to further enhance their services.

With a commitment to providing professional expertise, the Islamabad Capital Police aims to prioritize the welfare of the public.

The meeting, directed by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, emphasized the Islamabad Capital Police’s reputation as a model force nationwide and to continue the hard work to uphold its image.

Earlier, the ITP achieved a milestone as it has taken 8, 87,849 actions against traffic rules violation of various kinds during the year 2023. The ITP official data stated that overall actions have been taken against 8, 86,698 vehicles and motorcycles for traffic violations while legal actions were also taken against 1,151

Moreover, as many as 1,587 driving licenses were suspended while permits for 419 public transport vehicles were revoked. Additionally, 17,420 cars and 38,000 motorcycles involved in severe violations were impounded in various police stations.