BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Death toll of IS-claimed Kabul blast rises to 5

AFP Published 07 Jan, 2024 08:56pm
File Photo
File Photo

KABUL: The death toll from an attack on a bus in western Kabul claimed by the Islamic State group rose from two to five on Sunday, police said.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran gave an initial toll of two dead and 14 wounded in an explosion on a bus on Saturday evening in the capital’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood – an enclave of the historically oppressed Shia Hazara community.

In a statement Sunday, he revised the toll to five dead and 15 wounded, adding that the survivors had been hospitalised and their conditions were stable.

Bus blast kills 2 in predominantly Shia Kabul neighbourhood

He said the blast was caused by explosives planted on the bus and that “police are still investigating the incident to find the culprits and bring them to justice”.

The UN mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, said the total casualties were at least 25 in a post on social media on Sunday, calling “for an end to targeted attacks on civilians, greater protection for Afghanistan’s Hazara community and accountability for perpetrators”.

Hours after the blast, the regional chapter of the Islamic State (IS) group claimed on Telegram that it was behind the explosion, the latest to hit the area in recent months.

In November, at least seven people were killed in an explosion on a bus in Dasht-e-Barchi that was also claimed by IS, which considers Shias heretics.

The number of bomb blasts and suicide attacks in Afghanistan has reduced dramatically since the Taliban ended their insurgency after seizing power in August 2021, ousting the US-backed government.

However, a number of armed groups – including IS – remain a threat.

Afghanistan blast Bus blast

Comments

1000 characters

Death toll of IS-claimed Kabul blast rises to 5

Pakistan Navy deploys warships in Arabian Sea

ECP secretary Omar Hamid ‘resigns over health issues’

Three months in, deaths mount and diplomats vie to stop Gaza war's spread

Israeli air strike kills 6 Palestinians in West Bank's Jenin

Saudi Arabia cuts Feb Arab Light crude price to Asia to 27-month low

Gulf bourses rise on higher oil prices

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Russian aggression can be defeated

Micro/inclusive insurance: New scheme likely to be embedded into other services

Deputation, compensatory allowance: Civil servants posted outside own cadre will be considered: MoF

Inking of CEPA with UAE likely

Read more stories