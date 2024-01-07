BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Rohit returns to skipper India T20 side against Afghanistan

AFP Published 07 Jan, 2024 08:51pm

NEW DELHI: India’s Rohit Sharma will skipper the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, fresh from celebrating the quickest win in Test history in South Africa, India’s cricket board said Sunday.

Earlier in January, Rohit led India to thrash South Africa by seven wickets in the second Test, a match which took only 107 overs and was completed on the second afternoon.

Sharma now returns to lead his team in the T20 format, alongside key player Virat Kohli.

Bumrah takes six as India are set 79 for victory in second South Africa Test

Both last played a T20I in November 2022, when India lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The 2024 T20 World Cup takes place in the West Indies and the USA in June.

The three-match T20 series opens in Mohali on January 11, followed by Indore on January 14 and Bengaluru on January 17, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

