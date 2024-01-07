BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh PM Hasina votes in general election boycotted by opponents

Reuters Published January 7, 2024 Updated January 7, 2024 11:23am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

DHAKA: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote on Sunday soon after polls opened in a general election in Bangladesh that is set to carry her Awami League-led alliance to a fourth straight term amid a boycott by the main opposition party.

Accompanied by her daughter and other members of her family, Hasina voted at City College in the capital, Dhaka, minutes after polling began at 8 a.m. (0200 GMT).

It will run until 4 p.m. (1000 GMT), followed by the counting of votes.

Bangladesh deploys army to keep peace ahead of Sunday’s election

Initial results are expected early on Monday, though Reuters witnesses said voter turnout was low in the chill and fog of a winter morning preceded by violence in the run-up to the election.

A voter puts their fingerprint on the ballot paper before casting a vote during the 12th general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 7, 2024. REUTERS
A voter puts their fingerprint on the ballot paper before casting a vote during the 12th general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 7, 2024. REUTERS

"Bangladesh is a sovereign country and people are my power," Hasina said after voting, adding that she hoped her party would win the people's mandate, which would give it a fifth term.

At least four people were killed on Saturday in a passenger train fire that the government called arson, after several polling booths, schools and a Buddhist monastery were set ablaze last week.

Bangladesh police arrest opposition members over train fire

There were no reports of violence on voting day, however, as nearly 800,000 security forces guard polling booths, assisted by troops nationwide.

Rights groups have warned the country of 170 million is headed for virtual one-party rule after the boycott by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and some smaller allies.

Hasina said she did not need to prove the credibility of the election to anyone. "I have to answer to the people of Bangladesh," she said.

"What is important is if the people of Bangladesh will accept this election."

About 120 million voters will choose from nearly 2,000 candidates for 300 directly elected parliamentary seats.

There are 436 independent candidates, the most since 2001.

Officials mark the thumb of a voter with ink during the casting of vote in the 12th general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 7, 2024. REUTERS
Officials mark the thumb of a voter with ink during the casting of vote in the 12th general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 7, 2024. REUTERS

The BNP says the Awami League has propped up "dummy" candidates as independents to try to make the election look credible, a claim the ruling party denies.

The BNP, which also boycotted the 2014 poll though it took part in 2018, has asked people to shun Sunday's election and called a two-day strike nationwide from Saturday.

Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

Hasina, who refused BNP demands to resign and cede power to a neutral authority to run the election, accuses the opposition of instigating anti-government protests that have rocked Dhaka since late October and killed at least 14 people.

In her last 15 years in power, Hasina, 76, has been credited with turning around Bangladesh's economy and the garment industry.

An elderly woman puts ballot paper inside a ballot box after casting her vote in the morning during the 12th general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 7, 2024. REUTERS
An elderly woman puts ballot paper inside a ballot box after casting her vote in the morning during the 12th general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 7, 2024. REUTERS

But critics have also accused her of authoritarianism, human rights violations, crackdowns on free speech and suppression of dissent.

Exiled opposition leader condemns ‘sham’ Bangladesh election

The economy has slowed sharply since the Russia-Ukraine war pushed up prices of fuel and food imports, forcing Bangladesh to turn last year to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout of $4.7 billion.

Bangladesh Bangladesh Nationalist Party Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina bangladesh election Awami League Bangladesh train fire City College Dhaka

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh PM Hasina votes in general election boycotted by opponents

Micro/inclusive insurance: New scheme likely to be embedded into other services

Senate Resolution: Contempt plea filed against Sanjrani, others

Deputation, compensatory allowance: Civil servants posted outside own cadre will be considered: MoF

Three months in, deaths mount and diplomats vie to stop Gaza war's spread

Inking of CEPA with UAE likely

MoF spells out FBR reforms agenda

Hike in security deposits, connections: Nepra asks Discos to file petitions

Balochistan highway network: ADB wing rates $240.5m project as relevant, successful

Elections on Feb 8, come what may: Bilawal

Read more stories